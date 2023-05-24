Ex-Ogun Dep. Speaker docked over breach of peace in Assembly premises

By Joy Akinsanya

A former Deputy Speaker of Ogun House of Assembly, Oludare Kadiri, was, on Wednesday, arraigned over alleged threat to life and breach of peace.

Kadiri, 54, who resides at No. 1, Meba Close, Ago-Iwoye, is facing a two-count charge of threat to life and causing breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 25 at about 8:40 a.m. at the premises of the assembly in Oke-Mosan.

Olu-Balogun said that the defendant came into the assembly premises and threatened the lives of the lawmakers and other members of staff.

He further stated that the defendant also used his car to block the entrance gate of the assembly.

The prosecutor said that the former lawmaker did conduct himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by mounting an attack which disrupted the law making process in the assembly.

Olu-Balogun stated that the defendant had been on suspension since March 2022, but claimed that he had secured a judgment from an Ogun High Court, asking him to go back to his office.

He added that when the defendant got to the assembly, the security operatives at the gate denied him access to the premises.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 86(1) and 249(D) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Osinbajo, admitted the defendant to bail on self-recognisance.

Osinbajo adjourned the case till June 1 for trial. (NAN)