Ex-NUC boss harps on peace for African Countries to achieve SDGs

By Ige Adekunle

Prof.Peter Okebukola, a former Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), has identified peace as an ingredient for Africa Countries to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Okebukola made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

The former NUC boss noted that peace was an ingredient for sustainability of achieving SDGs, adding that there was no peace in most of the African land, and so development is hampered.

According to him, most African Countries lacked peace due to pockets of issues confronting them.

“All what Africa Countries need to do is to look for ingredient of peace which includes good leadership and governance.

“When there is good leadership and governance, most people would be happy and when people are happy and there are no military interventions, kidnapping and other vices will crash,” he said.

This, he said, would help most African Countries to drive toward achieving SDGs by 2030.

The NUC boss said that the challenges of not achieving peace would continue to drag Africa Countries back towards the SDGs, if this problem was not proactively address by them. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

