Ex-NSE boss emerges President, World Federation of Engineering Organisations

By Perpetua Onuegbu

A former president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Mr Mustafa Shehu, has been elected the President of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO).

Shehu, who is an Electrical Engineer, is the first black African to win the election as WFEO president.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Abdulkadir Aliyu of the NSE, made this known on Friday in Abuja.

Aliyu said in the statement that Shehu emerged the winner of the election conducted at the ongoing General Assembly of World Engineering Summit of the global engineering body in San Jose, Costa Rica.

“He polled 67 out of a total of 71 votes to win the coveted position at the election.

“It is instructive to note that engineer Shehu is the first black African to win the election into the exalted office of the highest ranking officer in the conglomerate of engineering organisations across the world.

“The former NSE president had been the executive vice president of WFEO after winning the election at the World Engineering Summit in Australia in 2019.

“He will take over as the substantive WFEO President at Prague, Czech Republic in October 2023, during the Organisation’s General Assembly.

“The election is a victory for the Nigerian Society of Engineers and a victory for Nigeria, and indeed, the whole of Africa,’’ Aliyu was quoted as saying in the statement. (NAN)

