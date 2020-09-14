Ex-NOA director urges increased funding, synergy from State, Local Govts

Share the news













The immediate past Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Plateau, Mr Bulus Dabit, has called on State and Local Governments to increase funding for State Programmes.

Dabit made the call while handing over to a new state Director, Mr Nanyak Zinkat, in Jos on Monday.

He said more funding would widen the reach the agency would have on the public in the state and at local levels.

“As I exit the NOA today, I want to specifically call on the state and local governments to increase funding for state programmes as it would broaden our reach to people.

“We have enjoyed tremendous synergy from the state government, we arrange in such a way that at the local government level, the chairman should fund the NOA.

“At the state level, the state government should fund our programmes while federal funds will fund federal policies.

“Increased funding would widen the reach the agency would have to reach people in the state and the grass root with vital information,” he said.

Dabit stated that NOA was an important agency that could not be ignored as it had powers to reach and educate the public with information that could impact on lives positively.

Zinkat, in his acceptance speech, promised to build on what his predecessor had built in the state to move it forward.

He also stated that funding in information dissemination was important especially at a time where the whole world was battling with COVID-19. (NAN)