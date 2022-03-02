Ex-NIHORT Director, Head of Accounts docked for alleged N8m fraud

By Suleiman Shehu

Ademola Idowu, a former Executive Director of the National Horticulture Research Institute and Isiah Ajisafe, Head of Accounts and Finance were docked in a High Court in Ibadan for alleged N8 million fraud.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) charged Idowu, Ajisafe alongside the Director of Messrs Sterling Designs Associates Limited, David Ikyobo, and his company with nine counts bordering on conspiracy and fraud.

The ICPC Counsel, Mrs Faustina Karakaraye, informed the court that Ajisafe ,a Chartered Account being the Head of Account and Finance of NIHORT received N1.2million as benefit from Sterling Design and Associates Limited for the appointment of the company as consultant of NIHORT.

Karakaraye further said that Idowu while serving as the Executive Director of NIHORT between 2008 and 2013 received N1.8million as benefit from Sterling Design and Associates Limited for the appointment of the company as consultant of NIHORT.

She said that Ikyobo and his company gave a total of N3million as benefit to former NIHORT director and Head of Account and Finance of NIHORT for the appointment of his company as the institute consultant.

The prosecutor said that the former director and former Head of account and finance of the institute conspired to transfer N5million from the Personnel Emolument Fund of the institute to the Vegetable Development Company Account for the account opening.

She said that the defendants being a public officer used their positions to confer corrupt advantage upon themselves contrary to section 19 of ICPC Act,2000.

Karakaraye said the incident happened between Nov.11, 2008 and May 5,2009.

The prosecutor said that she has seven witnesses to be called in prosecuting the matter.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to Idowu and Ajisafe, Mr Francis Oloruntoba, prayed the court to grant bail to his clients.

The counsel to Ikyobo and his Company, Mr Tope Fagbemigbe, also aligned with the submission of Oloruntoba.

Justice Maruf Adegbola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N10 million each with one surely in like sum.

Adegbola adjourned the case until April 6 for trial. (NAN)

