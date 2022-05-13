Ex-Niger Governor’s Trial: How N2b Ecological Fund Was Diverted to Fund Election Campaign – Witness

The trial of a former Niger State Governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu and two others, Tanko Beji and Umar Nasko, continued before Justice Mikail Aliyu of the Niger State High Court on Thursday, May 12, 2022, with the eleventh prosecution Witness, PW11, Bala Muhammed, concluding his evidence-in- chief.

The trio are facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for criminal breach of trust and diversion of ecological found to the tune of Two Billion Naira

At today’s hearing, Muhammed, informed the court how the N2b meant for the execution of ecological projects in Niger state was diverted for electioneering campaign

“On the issue of the N2b Ecological Fund, the first defendant during the course of interview by the investigation team, clearly stated that they had discussion with the then President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the N2b Ecological Fund would be used to fund the campaign of Niger state governorship election.”

Consequently, counsel for the first defendant prayed the court to grant an adjournment for him to be fully prepared for the cross examination. But prosecution counsel Faruk Abdallah opposed the application. “While we concede that adjournment is at the discretion of the court, we oppose the application as PW11 testified a month ago and only added to statements,” he said.

Justice Aliyu thereafter adjourned the matter till May 13, 2022, for continuation of cross-examination.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

