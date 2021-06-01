A former Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Douglas Ogbankwa, has urged government to “drive” public enlightenment on the Cybercrime Act 2015, in a bid to check the spate of cyber fraud in the country.

Ogbankwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Lagos, that the Cybercrime Act 2015 was an adequate regulatory law on cyber crime in Nigeria, but which was being observed more in the breach as its implementation had been “far in between”.

He decried the rising wave of internet fraud, hacking, cyber stalking and other forms of cyber crimes, observing that their prevalence in the society, largely stemmed from ignorance of the existence of this vital legislation.

“The first clog in the wheel of progress in the fight against cyber fraud, is the absence of public enlightenment on the existence of the Cyber crime Act 2015.

“Many culprits are unaware that they are involved in criminal activities when they engage in cyber bullying , cyber stalking or posting of out right falsehoods on the Internet.

“Some of them especially those referred to as “”yahoo boys”, do not even know that duping victims through electronic devices is a special crime that has unlimited territorial jurisdiction” he said.

According to Ogbankwa, it was now instructive for government to ensure sufficient public awareness on the cybercrime regulation, so as to “save the face” of the nation from criminal conducts especially by youths.

“To this end, we call on the relevant government agencies, to embark on massive information dissemination on the issue, to enlighten citizens as to their rights and obligations involving cyber crimes, so as to reduce the prevalence of this “hydra-headed” problem in our society,” he said. (NAN)

