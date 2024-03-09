Ex-NASENI boss advises well-to-do Nigerians: Invest in education

Photo above – L-R: The Chancellor Havilla University Nde Ikom Hon. Ayuk Jones Ojong Tangban, a former Executive Chairman/ Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, the Paramount Ruler of Ikom, HRH Minen Takon Atangba, and HRH Engr. Nton Bassey Nsan – Nton Aton of Nde Clan at the commissioning of a boulevard in honour of the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muh’d in Nde Ikom, Cross River State yesterday.

Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, a former Executive Chairman/ Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), has pleaded with well-to-do Nigerians to invest in education.

According to him, an ignorant population is a liability to any nation.

Haruna who spoke yesterday said Nigerians with means to sponsor the education of their children may endanger their families if the children of their neighbours do not have the same opportunity.

He made the plea at the commissioning of a boulevard in honour of the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muh’d in Havilla University, Nde Ikom in Cross River State

Haruna said: “Since an ignorant population is not only a liability to the nation but equally constitute a huge security threat to our existence, let me call on Nigerians with means to individually and in collaboration or partnership to join hands and establish standard educational institutions that can provide quality entrepreneurial and affordable education as a societal social responsibility.

“Remember, if you have means to sponsor education of your children alone, your neighbour’s children without the same opportunity will not allow you and your family to live safely and happily in no distant time.”

He is of the view that more investments were needed in education because most public institutions in Nigeria have become overstretched.

According to the ex NASENI boss, the affected institutions have dilapidated and outdated infrastructure and equipment.

He added: “It is no longer news that the carrying capacities of most of our tertiary public institutions are overstretched and are burden with dilapidated and outdated infrastructure and equipment.

“It is estimated that more than half of the two hundred and thirteen (213) million population of Nigeria are under the age of twenty (20) with a large percentage of out of school children and drop outs.

“According to UNICEF, one in every five of the world’s out of school children is in Nigeria. A lot of those who make it to the end of secondary education find it difficult to gain admission into tertiary institutions due to limited carrying capacity.

“For years, Nigeria’s budgetary allocation to the education sector has consistently been below recommended benchmark for developing nations.

“A recent study for the period of 1960-2023, computed average annual budgetary allocation made to education sector of Nigeria at about 5.94%. This is below UNESCO recommendation of 15%, 20% and 26% at different levels of education. “The annual percentage budgetary allocations to the sector by the Governments of Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco are significantly higher than that of Nigeria.

“At the last count, the current total number of Ninety-One (91) public and seventy-nine (79) private universities added to a total number of eighty-seven (87) public polytechnics are inadequate to meet the demand of the nation. In addition, several of these universities have no infrastructure and equipment required for even a standard college.

“The quality and quantity of infrastructure I am commissioning here today on behalf of his highness, the Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (I) is highly impressive and worthy of emulation.”

Haruna further asserted that Education is a key to achieving qualitative livelihood, broad social integration of individuals and the society.

He said: “We live in a dynamic world with nation’s competitiveness and strength measured and characterized by changing technologies and production methods.

“Wealth of nations is now human capital that transforms core economic endeavours to a knowledge base and not commodity or raw material. Education is key to this advancement.

“No country can achieve sustainable socio-economic development without substantial investment in human capital. Education is a key to achieving qualitative livelihood and broad social integration of individuals and society.

“It contributes significantly to nation building, increase interpersonal tolerance and raises people’s productivity, creativity, entrepreneurship and technological advancement. Education plays a very crucial role in securing economic and social progress and improve income distribution among others.

“Due to necessity of education also in the quest for security and stability of nations, it is in the concurrent list of governments with substantial participation of private sector, faith based as well as civil society organizations; particularly in the developed countries.

