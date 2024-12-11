Ex-NAPTIP D-G inaugurates shelter to support survivors of violence, abuse

Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, the immediate past Director-General of the National Agency for

Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, the immediate past Director-General of the National Agency for

the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has inaugurated a shelter to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

The shelter named Safe Haven Foundation (SHF) was inaugurated in Abuja on Tuesday, witnessed by dignitaries, representatives from Ministries, Departments and Agencies

(MDAs).

The ex-NAPTIP boss said that the shelter would be a critical resource for survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

She added that the idea was conceived since 2016 as a non-profit organisation dedicated to preventing domestic violence through strategic legal interventions.

She explained that the shelter would focus on research-driven advocacy aimed at supporting survivors and offenders of sexual abuse.

She said that “with the opening of the shelter, the foundation marks a significant step forward in its mission to create a society where everyone can live

free from fear and harm.

“The foundation will offer comprehensive support services to empower survivors, foster awareness and advocate for systemic change to end the cycle of

abuse in Nigeria.

“Services to be offered at Safe Haven Foundation will include advocacy, raising awareness across communities, with focus on behavioural change.

“The foundation will also offer free legal representation and referral services, assist survivors to obtain protection orders, secure compensation and handling custody or divorce proceedings.

“We will also engage in research and publication, conducting in-depth research on domestic and sexual violence and related issues.”

The founder, who emphasised the importance of the initiative, said Safe Haven Foundation was born out of the vision to provide hope and healing

to survivors, as well as amplify their voices.

She said that part of the vision was also to ensure survivors do not feel alone in their journey toward safety and justice.

Waziri-Azi said that the foundation will officially open its doors in January 2025, inviting Nigerians to be a part of the movement of fostering a society where safety is a right, not a privilege.

She announced that SHF team can be reached via email at info@safehaven-foundation.org, by phone on 0911-001-9999 or via its website at www.safehaven-foundation.org, noting that

“together, we can create a society where every individual lives free from violence and fear.”

Commending the efforts of the initiator of the foundation, the Director-General of Legal Aid Council, Mr Aliyu Abubakar, said the council would partner SHF to bring justice to sexual abuse survivors.

Abubakar said “we are going to participate in everything the organisation set to achieve, we are going to be part of the foundation, I commend you for this laudable initiative.”

The representative of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), Mr Danladi Park, thanked Waziri-Azi for her contributions to the nation, especially when she was in NAPTIP.

He commended her for willing to do more, adding that establishing a foundation is a huge task. (NAN)