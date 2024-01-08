Ex-NAN’s Marketing Director, Isa Husseini dies at 72, buried in Kaduna

A former Director of Marketing of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Alhaji Isa Husseini is dead.

NAN reports that the deceased died on Sunday night aged 72 at the Agfa Hospital, Barnawa Kaduna after a protracted illness.

The remains of the late director was laid to rest on Monday at about 11:45am at the Bashama Road cemetery, Tudun Wada area of Kaduna South Local Government.

The funeral prayer for the deceased was led by Imam Muhammad Rabi’u of Unguwar Sunusi, Kadiuna.

The younger brother of the late Husseini, Alhaji Abdullahi Hussain , who spoke to NAN said that he is survived by a wife, seven children and many grand children.

NAN reports that the Kaduna Zonal Manager, Bashir Rabe-Mani led a delegation that represented the management of the agency at the funeral..

Condoling the family at the deceased’s house at Kargi Road, Sabon Garin Tudun Wada in Kaduna South LGA, the Managing Director of NAN, Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, expressed rude shock at the demise of the ex-director.

Ali described the deceased as a dedicated, committed and diligent person who contributed immensely to the growth of the agency.

The managing director prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannat Firdasu and to give the family the formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Responding, the younger brother of the late director, Alhaji Idris Husseini, commended Ali and the entire members of staff of the agency for identifying with them during their time of grief.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani

