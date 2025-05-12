Ex-NAN Director, Oguntula, dies at 69

Mr Ogungbemi Oguntula, a retired Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is dead

He passed away on Sunday, May 11 at age 69, few days to his 70th birthday.

By Akeem Abas

Mr Ogungbemi Oguntula, a retired Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is dead

He passed away on Sunday, May 11 at age 69, few days to his 70th birthday.

Family sources said Oguntula took ill suddenly and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he gave up the ghost despite medical efforts.

Born in 1955, Oguntula was a seasoned journalist and administrator who dedicated over three decades of service to the nation’s news agency.

He joined NAN in 1983 and rose through the ranks to become Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS) before his retirement in 2016.

Colleagues described him as diligent, humble, and committed to mentoring younger journalists within and outside the agency.

The late Oguntula is survived by his wife, Mrs. Olusola Oguntula, two children, and grandchildren, who mourn his sudden departure.

Even as tributes continue to pour in from friends and former colleagues, the family said that burial arrangements will be announced soon. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)