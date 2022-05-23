Ex-minister’s son wins PDP House of Reps ticket in Niger

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Mr Joshua Gana,the eldest son of the former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Lavun, Edati and Mokwa Federal Constituency, in Niger.

Gana polled 46 votes against 25 votes by his closest rival, Abubakar Suleiman, at the election which took place at Kutigi, headquarters of Lavun Local Government on Sunday.

Other rivals, Abubakar Abdullahi and Adamu Suleiman polled 23 and 3 votes, respectively.

Gana, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to God for making it possible for them to witness the PDP primaries.

He said: “I thank our dear delegates, esteemed supporters and the entire good people of our federal constituency.

“Your trust and belief would yield greater upliftment for our people and our great party.”

The candidate assured of better days ahead for the people of his constituency, if given the mandate during the forthcoming general elections.

Gana further promised never to let the people down, saying,”I will strive to be diligent, pious and patriotic.

“I will also try to attract more federal projects to the constituency, Niger and Nigeria.”

“This is my pledge and I will never renege in redeeming it.” (NAN)

