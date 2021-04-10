The former Minister of Industry, Dr Kola Jamodu, has urged universities in the country to effectively deploy technology to improve the quality of education.

Jamodu, a member of Board of Trustees, Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State, gave the advice during the 12th Convocation Ceremony on Saturday.

He said that the global socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education and the protocols to be observed called for concerted effort to increase learning outcomes.

The former Minster noted that a robust technology through e-learning platforms would have helped and assisted the nation’s Universities during the COVID-19 pandemic for smooth learning classes.

“I commend the management of the Bells University for putting an effective e-learning platform in place during the COVID-19 pandemic which helped the institution in the completion of 2019/2010 session,” he said.

Jamodu also said that there was the need for the country to engage in mass manufacture of goods locally to create employment opportunities for the teeming youth.

He called on the Federal Government to support manufacturers by providing enabling environment through reduction of tariffs.

Jamodu pledged to continue to contribute his quota to the growth and development of the university.

The Bells University Technology Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, said that a total of 81 students bagged First-Class degrees in its 2019/2020 academic session.

He added that the institution deployed e-learning platforms for students during the COVID-19 pandemic which assisted the institution to complete the 2019/2020 academic session.

“The university is working tirelessly on notable research and to improve its facilities as well as infrastructures, so as to become a world class institution.

“In addition, the management has also provided enabling environment for staff members and students to exhibit their potential and contribute to national development,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor reiterated the institution’s commitment to providing top range societal changers, who would contribute to development of human capital in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

Ojediran congratulated the graduands and urged them to be disciplined and make positive changes as well as strive to leave positive legacy behind wherever they went.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,026 students graduated for the 2019/2020 academic session.

This comprised 450 with second class upper honours; 336 with second class lower, 58 with third class, while 101 had postgraduate degrees.

NAN reports that miss Gbemisola Alimi, a student in the Department of Accounting, College of Management Sciences, emerged the best student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.95.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

