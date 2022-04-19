Ex-minister urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace, prosperity

By Peter Uwumarogie

Alhaji Yerima Abdullahi, a former minister of Education, Science and Technology, on Tuesday urged Nigerians to intensify prayers against insecurity for the country to experience peace and economic prosperity.

Abdullahi who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe said with the situation of the country, every person of faith needed to pray more for Nigeria.

He assured that Nigeria would overcome its present challenges and emerge stronger because Nigeria was “God’s will and majority of Nigerians are good; good will always overcomes evil.”

According to him, it has become imperative for everyone to pray against the forces, both internal and external, working to destabilise the peace of the country.

“I urge all Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace and tranquility to be restored to Nigeria and for the improvement of the country’s economic profile,” he said.

Abdullahi, who turns 83 in September, said Nigerians must show concern for the good of the country and work towards ensuring that the country is better for everyone to live.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the octogenarian advised politicians to play politics with the best of intentions and for the good of the country.

According to him, politics should not be played with interests that negate the wellbeing of the country and its citizens.

“If we claim to be politicians and if generally you are doing politics, then you know that the basic word to keep is the country itself.

“If you are joining politics it is good; but join with the best of intentions by raising the standard of the country that is highly acceptable and to a civilised level.

“God has given us this country and He will give us victory against our present challenges; so we need to pray to Him to help us,” he said.

Abdullahi, who is also a former Nigerian Ambassador to Malaysia, appealed to the youth across the country to think positively and be proud of Nigeria.

He stated that Nigeria would offer them better things in the future if they thought and acted well in the interest of the country. (NAN)

