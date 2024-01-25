Ex-Minister Chidoka unveils ‘Mekaria’ mentorship, leadership programme

Chief Osita Chidoka, former Minister of Aviation, has announced the kickoff of the Mekaria Mentorship Programme (MMP) Foundation Course, an online capacity training programme for youths.

The programme is an initiative of Chidoka who is the Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership.

Chidoka, also a former Federal Road Safety Marshall, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday, said the leadership course was a beacon of hope and guidance for students.

“In today’s fast-paced world, the right guidance is crucial. Mekaria offers guidance, helping individuals to navigate their paths toward personal and professional success,” he said

He said no fewer than 8,500 young Nigerians joined the MMP while 700 mentees were admitted to the online course within two days of kickoff.

According to him, it is more than just a mentorship programme; it is a legacy and a promise of continual growth and excellence.

“As of January 25, 2024, over 8,500 individuals joined the mentorship programme online, and about 700 mentees have been admitted to the online course.

The surge in applications is overwhelming, it speaks to the need and significance of this course at this time.,” he said.

Chidoka said the course was a unique dimension to mentoring, leveraging social media and technology which provided a platform for mentoring young Nigerians at scale and offered avenues for positive influence.

He said the name of the programme ‘Mekaria’ was derived from Chief Maduekwe’s inspiring slogan, “Ojo ga emekaria,” which said was a rallying cry that echoed the ethos of constantly striving for greater heights.

“That is the spirit that the programme seeks to instill in its participants. The Mekaria Mentorship Programme is not just a course; it’s a commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators.

“It encapsulates the wisdom and guidance I was fortunate to receive from my late mentor, Chief Ojo Maduekwe. Through this programme, we aim to pass on this legacy of mentorship and empowerment.

“By offering this course, valued at N125,000, for free to the first 1,000 members of MMP, we are removing barriers and opening doors to limitless possibilities.

“This is our way of investing in the future, in the leaders who will shape our world,” he said.

Chidoka said interested persons were encouraged to visit the MMP Facebook page for registration and further details. (NAN)

By Chimezie Anaso

