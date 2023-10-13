Ex-Minister Bello Maitama dies at 76

By Aminu Garko

A former Minister of Commerce, Alhaji Bello Maitama Yusuf, is dead.

Yusuf died in the early hours of Friday in Kano at the age of 76.

Yusuf, who was born in Gwaram, Jigawa, in 1947, served as the Minister of Commerce in 1982.

He had served as the Minister of Interior in 1981.

He was a Senator from 1999 to 2007.

His family friend, Alhaji Hussaini Dalhatu, told newsmen in Kano on Friday that the funeral prayer of the Sardauna Dutse would take place after Jumu’at prayer at the Emir of Kano’s palace.

(NAN)

