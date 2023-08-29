Ex-Minister bags exemplary leadership award

By Deborah Coker

Prince Clem Agba, the immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, has tasked Nigerians against divisive tendencies.

Agba gave the charge when he received exemplary leadership award by a Yoruba Social-Cultural Group, Omoluabi.

This is contained in a statement by Prince Martins Sadoh, who represented the former minister, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Agba said he was deeply touched and surprised by the recognition, especially coming from a Yoruba group, adding that it would spur him to do more for the country.

The former minister explained that in all his public service, his priority had always been to contribute to the overall development of humanity.

“I have always worked to justify the confidence reposed in me by my principals and not to be recognised by anybody or group.

“I deeply appreciate this recognition and I will continually strive to do the best I can for the general upliftment of our people in whatever capacity I find myself,” he said.

Chief Shola Kings, President of the Social-Cultural group in her remarks noted that Agba displayed Pan-Nigeria approach in carrying out his responsibilities as minister.

“Even here in Europe, we monitored the activities of Prince Clem Agba and we find him very committed to to the course of changing the fortune of the country.

“He was found to be very accommodating and always willing to meaningfully impact on the lives of the people irrespective of their tribes.

“It is in this regard that Omoluabi deemed it fit to reward him with this award as a way of encouraging him and other recipients to continually imbibe the culture of doing more for the country and also to humanity.”

The event which held in Berlin, Germany, was used to recognise Nigerians who distinguished themselves in service to their fatherland and humanity. (NAN)

