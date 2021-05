By Chimezie Godfrey

Aisha Alhassan, a former Minister of Women Affairs, popularly known as Mama Taraba is dead.

Reports said she died at a hospital in Egypt.However, details of her death are sketchy.

The deceased battled a protracted illness in her last years.

Alhassan contested the Taraba 2015 governorship election under the All Progressive Congress (APC) but lost to the incumbent Governor, Darius Ishaku who contested under the platform of the PDP.

