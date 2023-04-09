Ex-MINILS DG Appointed Arbitrator at IAP

The former Director-General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, (MINILS) Ilorin, Dr John Olanrewaju, has been appointed a new Arbitrator of the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP).

In a letter dated April 3, 2023 and signed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator (Dr) Chris Ngige, the appointment is to take effect from April 10, 2023 and for a period of four (4) years.

Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) is a tripartite body made up of representatives of Government, Trade Unions and Employers as members. It was established as part of the statutory bodies for labour dispute resolutions in Nigeria under the Trade Dispute Act, 2004. Where conciliation efforts fail to resolve labour disputes, such disputes are brought to the attention of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The Minister, upon the advice of the Department of Trade Union and Industrial Relations, refer such disputes to the Panel for resolution. The IAP has 21 days to resolve such dispute and make “award” to the Minister about the decision reached by the panel. The IAP arbitration awards are usually forwarded to the Ministry of Labour and Employment for compliance. The IAP presently has its offices in six geo-political zones of the country.

Meanwhile, the Director General of MINILS Comrade Issa Aremu has commended the Minister of Labour for what he calls “a worthy and deserved appointment”of the former DG. While congratulating the new Arbitrator, Comrade Aremu observed that President Buhari administration has remarkably strengthened the Labour market institutions through “novel policies and appointments.”