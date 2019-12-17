Ex-Militants greet Buhari on birthday, task him on NDDC Board

The National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, on his 77th birthday anniversary.

On behalf of the ex-militants, a staunch supporter of the retired general-turned politician and now President Buhari, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro stated this in a statement written and signed by him, a copy of which was given to our coreespondent, called on the nation’s leader to reflect on the good of the Lord in his life over the years noting that only God could have spared his life till date in midst of all the daunting challenges that may have confronted him.

Specifically, the Coalition stated that it was a miracle that the President of the Africa’s most populous nation was alive after the sickness that ailed him at the inception of his administration noting that but for the overwhelming goodwill of well-meaning Nigerians, the President would been long forgotten.

Akpodoro laud the President for what he described as the pro masses policies and programmes of the All Progressives Congress, APC administration led by him noting that it takes a man with who enjoys the “special grace of God” to take those giant strides in a complex nation like ‘our Nigeria’ and succeed but for his honesty, love and the political to turn the nation around for good, the urhobo-born former warrior said Nigeria would being a failed state by now.

From turning the nation to a big construction site in his drive for massive infrastructure to diversifying the country’s economy in a major economic buy-back, the war against corruption birthing a value-driven nation strong rooted in functional institutions in a clear departure from the recent nation’s past, Akpodoro noted that the President has left no one in doubt including the global community that he meant well for the nation and her citizens.

As the world felicitate with the President of his birthday, Akpodoro stated that he should us the moment to inaugurate the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC noting that the delay in the swearing-in of the Pius Odubu-led board was responsible for rumour mongering most of which he noted are damaging to the administration.

The Coalition added that the Odubu and Bernard Okumagba led board was the most generally accepted since the history of that agency noting that the new board is a darling of a large spectrum of the Niger Delta people as it called on the President to take the bull by the horn and set the ball rolling by inaugurating members of the board.