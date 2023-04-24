Ex-MAN Chairman urges incoming govt to improve road infrastructure

By Ige Adekunle

Dr Wale Adegbite, former Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ogun Chapter, has advised the incoming government to improve on road infrastructure across the country.

Adegbite gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun State.

He said that improving on road infrastructure would reduce the cost of transportation of raw materials for manufacturers from the port to their various factories and from their factories to consumers.

He appealed to the incoming administration to create a level playing field in accessing USD bidded by manufacturers through their banks to apex bank.

“There is the need for the new government to think toward this direction as this would help to assist manufacturers to facilitate the importation of their inputs into the country.

“In addition, they should grant incentive to manufacturers in the area of reduction in taxes levied on companies to cushion the effects of continuous rising inflation and the challenges of unstable power supply,” he said.

The former MAN chairman also stressed the need for the government to make concerted efforts in closing IFEX rate in order to reflect true rates transactions are consummated. (NAN)