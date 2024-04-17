Ex-MAN boss lauds Dangote for reducing diesel price to N1,000/litre

A former chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ogun Chapter, Dr Wale Adegbite, has lauded Dangote Petroleum Refinery for reducing the price diesel from N1,200 to N1,000 per litre across the country.

Adegbite gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

Adegbite said the decision of Dangote Refinery to reduce the price of diesel was a welcome development as this would help businesses to thrive in the face of current economic challenges in the country.

“The reduction of diesel price from N1,200 to N1,000 is a very good development and it will reduce the cost of doing business.

“We hope it can be sustained and not just predatory pricing,” he said.

NAN reports that Mr Tony Chiejina, the spokesperson for Dangote Group, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

Dangote Refinery had rolled out the product three weeks ago at a reduced price of N1,200 per litre, representing over 30 per cent reduction from the previous market price of about N1,600 per litre. (NAN)

By Ige Adekunle