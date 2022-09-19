Ex-lawmakers urge  PDP members to shelve calls for Ayu’s resignation

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former members of the National Assembly from the South-West geopolitical zone on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have urged members of the party to shelve their agitation for the resignation of the National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu.

The Interim Coordinator of the PDP South-West Forum of Former Parliamentarians, Yemi Arokodare, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

”Party members across the region should shelve all personal interests and work tirelessly for the success of the party in 2023 general elections, in spite the lingering leadership crisis.

“We wish to appeal to all the South West Party Leaders to tarry a bit on their request that the PDP National Chairman, Ayu should step down as part of measures to address the lingering crisis in the party.

“This may further cause imbalance and instability within the party, if allowed to linger.”

Arokodare said that the group acknowledged the concerns raised by all the party Leaders and other stakeholders on the need to ensure fairness and equity in the party structure.

He said that the former lawmakers also noted the merit for inclusiveness of South West within the party, but urged that the demand should come after the general elections.

“Beyond this, we feel very strongly that, what is important now is to work like we did in Osun State and win the next Presidential, National Assembly, Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections, our concerns for now should be how to win the coming polls, then, other things will follow.”

Arokodare commended the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar for his consultation visit to the South West region as part of the ongoing nationwide consultations in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

He also commended, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for hosting the meeting during the visit of Zone by the Abubakar which he described as unprecedented.

He commended PDP leaders and members for their large turn out to attend the consultation meeting where they discussed issues and views.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Sept. 8, the National Executive Council of the PDP passed a vote-of-confidence in Ayu, suggesting that the party chairman will not be stepping down any time soon.

A motion for the vote of confidence in the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) was moved by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu at the BoT and NEC meeting which held in Abuja on Thursday.

The vote was supported by a NEC member from Kwara and presided over by the acting chairman of the PDP BoT, Adolphus Wabara.

There have been several calls by the southern caucus of the PDP for Ayu to step down for a southerner, however, with the vote of confidence, it is almost certain that Ayu will not be vacating the seat.

The meeting was witnessed by just four of its 11 governors including Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Darius Iskaku (Taraba), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) as well as the Deputy governors of Benue and Adamawa. (NAN)

