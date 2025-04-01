Ex-lawmaker calls for urgent action on rising insecurity in Kogi

A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Yusuf, has urgently called for intervention in response to growing security concerns in the Okun area of Kogi State.

By EricJames Ochigbo

A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Yusuf, has urgently called for intervention in response to growing security concerns in the Okun area of Kogi State.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, Yusuf appealed to Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, the Kogi State Government, and all relevant security agencies to address the rising threats in the region.

Yusuf, who represented the Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu constituency, emphasised that Okun area spanned five local governments in the state.

He revealed that residents had been subjected to attacks by unknown groups of criminals.

According to him, these attacks, which include harassment, intimidation, and kidnappings, have created fear and anxiety among the locals.

Yusuf highlighted reports of victims being kidnapped directly from their homes at night, forcing communities to pay exorbitant ransoms they could not afford.

He expressed concern that these frequent attacks had led many locals to abandon their farms, resulting in hunger, poverty, and significant hardship.

Yusuf called on the Kogi State Government to implement effective measures to address the crisis and urged security agencies to collaborate in ensuring the safety of the communities.

He reiterated the government’s responsibility to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

The former lawmaker also extended his sympathies to the victims and appealed for calm while urging relevant authorities to take swift action.(NAN)