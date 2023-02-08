Ex- Lagos PDP spokesman, Gani, loses mum, party mourns

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Mr Taofik Gani, immediate past PDP Publicity Secretary in Lagos State, has lost his mother, Alhaja Taiwo Gani.

Alhaja Gani died on Tuesday evening at the age of 86.

The immediate past PDP scribe had announced the passing on of his mother in a text message to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

“I lost my dear biological mother, Alhaja Taiwo Durorike Hassanat Gani, to the cold hands of death, few hours ago. We submit to Allah’s wish.

“Join me in prayers for her soul to enjoy eternal rest.

“She will be buried according to Islamic rites on Wednesday,” Gani said.

He stated that his mother would be buried at No. 37, Omilade Mafoluku area in Oshodi.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State PDP had sympathised with the former spokesman for the loss, praying God to repose the soul of the deceased.

The party, also in a statement by the current Publicity Secretary, Mr Hakeem Amode, on Wednesday, urged members of the party to rally round the former party spokesman.

“Members are enjoined to attend the burial rites in support of our dear former publicity secretary,” Amode said.

Until her death, the deceased was the Matron, Ansar-ur-deen Division I, Oshodi, Lagos State, the Olori Elewe Omo, Lagos State and the Iyalaje Oja Idera, Mafoluku Area, Oshodi in Lagos.

Recall that the party had on Tuesday, also lost the mother of its Deputy Governorship Candidate, Ms Funke Akindele. (NAN)