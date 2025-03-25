Ex-Lagos PDP guber candidate condoles with APC chairman over wife’s death

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, a former Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate, has commiserate with the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, a former Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate, has commiserate with the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, on the passing of his wife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Mrs Ebunoluwa Ojelabi, the wife of the chairman of the APC in Lagos State, reportedly died on Monday.

Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, described the death of Mrs Ojelabi as untimely, sad and painful.

“At this sad moment, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of our party State Chairman and the entire Ojelabi dynasty.

“The loss of a loved one, especially a spouse, is an indescribable pain.

“I pray that God grants the family the strength to bear this loss and may her gentle soul rest in peace,” Adediran, who recently dumped PDP for APC, said.

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement urged Ojelabi to take heart, praying God to grant family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)