Ex-Lagos PDP governorship candidate,Adediran, dumps party

The 2023 PDP Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), has resigned from the party.

Announcing his resignation on Monday at his office in Ikeja, Adediran said he was leaving the party owing to what he called betrayal by party elders.

He said the inability of the state chapter of the party to resolve its internal crisis also prompted his decision to leave.

Adediran, leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement ,added that he was leaving PDP with all his supporters in all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Stating that his next political move would be known in few months, Adediran, promised to continue to contribute to the growth of the state irrespective of where he stands politically.

“|I stand before you today with a heavy heart but a clear conscience. We have dedicated ourselves to the ideals of democracy, good governance, and the pursuit of a better Lagos.

“However, it has become evident that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, both at the state and national level, has failed to uphold these principles.

“The persistent anti-party activities, internal sabotage, and lack of discipline within the party have severely undermined our collective efforts and made it impossible for genuine progress to be achieved.

“After deep reflection and extensive consultations with my family, political associates, and supporters, we have made the difficult decision to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party,” Adediran said.

The former candidate recounted how he ran a campaign based on transformation, development, and the desire for positive change.

Adediran said that during the electioneering process, his team enjoyed passionate and unwavering support from party loyalists, especially at the grassroots.

He,however ,said some leaders within the party felt threatened by his candidacy and stood in the.way of victory.

“Unfortunately, the internal betrayal and lack of commitment from the party leadership hindered out chances and left many of our supporters bewildered and disillusioned.

“We were attacked six different times during the campaign ,but neither the State Chairman of the party nor any leader as such issued a statement condemning such attacks,” he said.

Adediran said that after the election, his team officially complained to the party at the national level believing and expecting that appropriate sanctions would be applied to those involved in anti-party activities.

“We have waited this long, to see if there will be some sort of respite, but what we see, even at the top is that the same set of leaders that campaigned and worked openly against the party are the ones holding the aces today.

“How do we trust the same people again in the next election cycle and how do we forgive those who are not sorry for their misdeeds?” he said.

He said that his team’s commitment to the people of Lagos remained unwavering.

“We will continue to advocate for policies and initiatives that will uplift our state, regardless of our political affiliation.

“Moving forward, we will be engaging with stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to determine the next course of action that best serves the interests of Lagosians.

“To our supporters, we thank you for your unwavering belief in our vision of a breath of fresh air in the governance of our dear state.

“This is not the end of our journey but the beginning of a new chapter, a transition to the realisation of our shared vision and aspiration, one driven by sincerity, progress, and the true essence of service to the people.

Addressing hundreds of his supporters after the conference, Adediran urged his followers to be calm and be prayerful.I (NAN)