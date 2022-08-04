Ex-Lagos commissioner urges youths to be agents of positive change

By Idris Olukoya

Mr Olabode Duke-Garbadeen,a former commissioner, Lagos State Local Government Civil Service Commission, has urged Nigerian youths to be agents of positive change for a better nation.

Duke-Garbadeen , who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Epe on Thursday, said youths should refrain from acts that could undermine the stability of the country.

He warned the youth against being used to breach societal peace or cause destructions in their various communities.

Duke-Garbadeen noted that most acts of violence and destruction were perpetrated by young people ,saying no society could achieve progress with such

“The burning of BRT buses as well as the destruction of government properties sometime ago in the state was carried out by some misguided youths .

“Acts of violence and destruction are usually perpetrated by misguided young people,and this not in their own interest and that of the country

“Youths should strive to be agents of positive change for societal good and not be used to destroy their communities.

“Nigerian youths should develop their talents for the growth and development of the various communities and the nation in general ,” he said.

Duke-Garbadeen also urged the youth to be actively involved in politics to better contribute their quota to national development.

“The youth should get involved in politics and all activities that would make them relevant in nation building.

“Politics should not be left in the hands of the old alone , the youth should get involved to move closer to the corridors of power and decision making, ” he said.

On godfatherism in politics,Garbadeen described the practice as discouraging ,saying it hindered the emergence of credible leaders.

The ex- commissioner advised all political parties to allow the choice candidates of the people to prevail and stop forcing party candidates on the people and party members.

He said youths, political leaders and the public should allow elected officers to discharge their mandate effectively and stop begging them for money all the time.

“People often beg public office- holders for irrelevant things, thereby distracting them from discharging their duties and responsibilities to the society.

“This act will not grow the economy rather it will draw the nation backward,” he said.

The ex – commissioner urged the youth and Nigerians to get their PVC to elect their preferred candidates in 2023 (NAN)

