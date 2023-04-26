Ex-Labour Minister, Musa Gwadabe, dies at 86

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

A former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gwadabe died on Tuesday night in Kano at the age of 86 after a protracted illness.

A relation of the late elder statesman, Nasiru Gwadabe, announced that his funeral prayer of would hold on Wednesday at 2.00 p.m. at his residence, off Maiduguri road, Kano.

Gwadabe, who was a minister during Olusegun Obasanjo’s first tenure from 1999 to 2003, was also Secretary to Kano State Government during the tenure of the late Sabo Bakin Zuwo and member of several boards.

Until his death, he was a member of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Board Chairman, Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

He is survived by children, great grandchildren and relatives. (NAN)