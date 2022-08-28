Ex-Interior Minister seeks collective efforts to tackle insecurity

By Abdullahi Shugaba

A former Minister of Interior, retired Lt.- Gen. Abdurrahman Danbazau , said the fight against insecurity was the collective duty of all Nigerians.

Dambazau, who made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura urged every Nigerian to rise up to the challenge.

He said that members of the public should be willing to support the security agencies with reliable intelligence to track down criminals.

Dambazau, also a former Chief of Army Staff, said it was unpatriotic for members of the public to support bandits and other criminals with information.

”We cannot fight insecurity if they are being provided with information. It is also unpatriotic to send food, water and other needs to them.

”When they get support from us, we are only telling them to continue with their heinous crimes against the society.

”It is the duty of every Nigerian to play their roles towards stamping out insecurity in the country,” he urged.

The former minister urged Nigerians to always report suspicious movements around their environments to the law enforcement agencies.

He said that the President Muhammad Buhari-led government was doing everything possible to fight insecurity in the country.

”I don’t agree when people say that not much is being done. The government is doing its best within the laws to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

”I urge Nigerians to be patient and hopeful. The issue of insecurity will be a thing of the past one day,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

