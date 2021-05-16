Ex-IGP Idris urges Nigerians to support Police

A former Inspector General of Police (), Alhaji Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris, has called on Nigerians to support the in relentless efforts to tackle the recurring security challenges in Nigeria.


He said, with such sustained support from all well-meaning citizens, the myriad of security challenges that include  kidnapping, banditry and related security infractions in the country will be tamed.


Kpotun-Idris, holds the traditional title of Zannako Nupe, made the call when he paid a Sallah homage to the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, at his Wadata Palace in Bida, Niger State.


Kpotun-Idris said the call was necessary in view of the fact that most of the criminals lived within the people and they are part of the citizens of the nation.


“Kidnapping and banditry are posing serious challenges to the , but, with the support and of the people, the will overcome ,” he said.


The former further urged Nigerians to support the Acting , Usman Baba Alkali, in his determination to address the security challenges facing the country, with a view to ensuring safety of lives and property.


He said that the police and the security agencies would need the support of all Nigerians to curb the menace of insecurity and bring lasting development to the country.


He noted that the are capable of curbing all the security challenges confronting “our dear country”, saying “we can not do alone.”


Kpotun-Idris further urged youths in the country not to resort to militancy and criminality as ways of resolving their grievances, but to constantly engage the government through legitimate channels like dialogue.


The former , however, charged the Muslim faithful to use the occasion of the Eid-el-fitir sallah celebrations to imbibe and promote the noble virtues of humility, love, peace, harmony and mutual co-existence which Prophet Muhammad professes.


“I sincerely appeal to the Muslims to seize this opportunity to offer special prayers for the , progress and prosperity of Nigeria so that the country can overcome recurring myriad of challenges,” he said.


Kpotun-Idris further appealed to Nigerians to continue to tolerate and live in peace with one another, irrespective of religious, cultural and ethnic differences.


The former IGP said:  “Peace and are veritable tools for national development. So, Nigerians must strive to maintain them for the nation to move forward.’’


He said sustained fervent prayers would enable the nation to overcome the devilish acts and vices threatening the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.


The former Police Boss also noted that Islam and Christianity preach peace and while he urged all and sundry to adhere and focus attention on how to go closer to God. (NAN)

