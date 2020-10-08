Ex-I-G advises against banning of SARS

reports that the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu on Oct.4, banned the personnel of the FSARS and other tactical squads of the force from routine patrols.

Other tactical squads affected by the ban include the Special Tactical Squad, Intelligence Response Team , Anti-Cultism Squad and other tactical squads operating at the federal, zonal and command levels were banned from carrying out routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties notably stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks among others.

Okiro who gave the advice in an interview with NAN on Thursday in Abuja, said that the squad should be rebranded and refocused for effective service delivery.

“The police management should go to the drawing board and retrain personnel of the SARS as it will be counter-productive to disband them.

“You cannot throw away the baby with the bath water, if they have deviated from what they were established for they should be retrained and refocused,“he said.