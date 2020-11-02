Ex-governorship aspirant counsels Igbo youths to embrace peace

Mr George Emenalo, former African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship aspirant in Imo, has urged Igbo youths nationwide to embrace peace and join hands in building the nation and the South-East.

Emenalo gave the advice in a statement after meeting with selected representatives of different Igbo youth groups in Lagos on Monday.

According to him, the best way for the youth to develop is to shun violence in order to benefit from the nation.

He advised the Igbo youth to key into the Federal Government’s youth empowerment projects so as not to be left out.

“Our best bet is to shun any call for violence and focus more on growing the economy.

“Those who incite violence will only succeed in destroying what has been built over the years through hard work,’’ he said.

The former governorship aspirant, however, urged the youth to use legal means in settling provocations rather than taking laws into their hands.

He reiterated calls for restructuring of the nation in a way that would allow geopolitical zones to grow at their pace.

Emenalo also called on governors of the South-East to come up with projects and programmes that would directly impact on the lives of youths in their areas.

“A lot of expectations are placed on the shoulders of the federal government. South-East states should do more to empower the youth,’’ he noted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in October the government launched a N75 billion Youth Investment Fund to empower youths to generate at least 500,000 jobs between 2020 and 2023. (NAN)