Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello not on the run, not interested in APC Chairmanship post

Immediate past Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is not on the run, neither is he hiding from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Informed sources who disclosed this at the weekend also said the ex governor has been in Abuja since he left office contrary to media speculation he is hiding from EFCC

It was further learnt that the former governor has even visited the Presidential Villa, at least three times to confer with Mr president since leaving office. “Only a few days ago, he (Yahaya Bello) was in Lagos to pay Sallah homage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Obviously, that does not portray a man running away from the law.

“Until last week’s Sallah celebration, when Alh Yahaya Bello went to his home town of Okene to spend the Eid-el-fitr holiday, where he, in company of the current governor prayed together, Yahaya Bello is not on the run and has remained in Abuja”, the insider said.

Sources close to the home of the former governor in Abuja further disclosed that throughout the Ramadan period, the ex-governor most times prayed with friends, family and some of his appointees in his Benghazi home in Zone four in Abuja, ( with some picture evidence as proofs).

The insider said further,“Yahaya Bello is not under the cover of the convoy and comfort of the current Governor Ahmed Usman. He freely walks around like any other Nigerian. He has no reason to hide. EFCC has never formally invited him. It’s all politics. What’s happening is the handwork of some mischief makers and chieftains of the APC to tarnish Yahaya Bello’s reputation. He is as free as air”.

Yahaya Bello not interested in APC Chair Post

While addressing the claim that Yahaya Bello’s ambition to become APC chairman, the source said jokingly that Yahaya Bello views such a position as belonging the elders of the party and not for people of his age.

While lamenting what he called dirty politics playing out, the insider said,“The former governor is relatively young and not yet ready to retire, so the question of him replacing Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as APC chairman should not even arise at all’.