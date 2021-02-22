Ex-Governor Ahmed mourns Olupo of Ajasse

Former Governor of Kwara State Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has commiserated with Ajasse Ipo’s people over the death of His Royal Highness Oba Sikiru Atanda Woleola, the Olupo of Ajase Ipo and Chairman, Igbomina-Ekiti Traditional Council, who passed on Sunday.

In condolence message on Twitter, Alhaji Ahmed described the Olupo’s demise as a ‘painful personal loss’ owing to his relationship with the late monarch and his ancestral links to Ajase-Ipo. Recalling his association with the late Olupo, the former governor described him as a committed monarch who deeply loved Ajase Ipo and continuously advocated for his people.

The message said: Alhaji Ahmed commiserated with the late monarch's family, people of Ajase Ipo and the Igbomina-Ekiti kingdom over the "big loss" of a respected and admired traditional leader'. He prayed Allah to forgiven late Oba Woleola's earthly infractions, grant him Aljanah Firdaus and uphold the Igbomina to cope with this great tragedy.

To his family, the Ajase Ipo community and the entire Ekiti-Igbomina kingdom, I offer heartfelt condolences on this significant loss of a respected and admired traditional ruler. Oba Woleola was a committed traditional ruler who deeply loved his people and continuously advocated for them. May Allah forgive his earthly infractions, grant him Aljanah Firdaus and help Igbomina-Ekiti cope with this tragedy.