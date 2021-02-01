Ex-Governor Ahmed mourns late Alh Umar Saro

Late industrialist and Sarduana of Ilorin, Alhaji Umar Saro was a strong community pillar whose humility and kindness belied his accomplishments, according to former Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed.

In a condolence issued via Twitter on Monday, Alhaji Ahmed expressed sadness over the death of Alhaji Saro whom he described as close and supportive.

Furthermore, he said the late Sarduana of Ilorin was a business titan who inspired and positively transformed many lives.

The former Governor condoled the family of the late Alhaji Saro, the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, his widow, Alhaja Atinuke Saro and the people of Kwara State for what he described as a major loss.

Full text of the message:

I am deeply saddened by the death of Alhaji Umar Saro, prominent industrialist and strong community pillar in Kwara State. To me, his death is a major loss. For long, I enjoyed a personal relationship with Alhaji Saro, whom I saw as a close and supportive figure.

The late Sarduana of Ilorin was successful and renowned. Despite his business successes, Alhaji Saro’s humility and kindness belied his accomplishments.

With his passing, Kwara State and indeed Nigeria lost an inspiring business titan who positively transformed many lives.

I offer my profound condolences to his widow, Alhaja Atinuke Saro, and his children, the Emir of Ilorin, HRH Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and all Kwarans on this indelible loss. May Allah forgive late Alhaji Umar Saro’s earthly infractions and grant him aljanah

Related

No tags for this post.