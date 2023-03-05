Ex-Gov. Yuguda hails Bauchi residents for overwhelming support for Tinubu

By Olaide Ayinde

The former Governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isah Yuguda, has lauded the efforts of members of APC in the state for voting the presidential candidate of the party in spite of the influence of the ruling PDP.

Yuguda stated this when he addressed a news conference in Bauchi on Sunday.

According to him, their decision to vote for the party and the enventual emergence of Bola Tinubu as the President-elect had rekindled hope for the people of Nigeria and the state in particular.

“So, now we have hope of surviving as a united country and I thank the people of Bauchi after I came out to campaign in every nooks and crannies for Tinubu, and they responded by thanking me for telling them who Tinubu is and why they should vote for him,” he said.

“It is now that I know that I led the people of Bauchi very well and because of that, they promised they would vote Tinubu and they did just that,” he added.

“In fact, we are better than many of the APC states in gathering votes which culminated in the victory of Tinubu,” he said.

He urged the people of the state to repeat the same during the next governorship election scheduled for March 11, by voting APC’s Gubernatorial Candidate, Saddique Abubakar.

He said when elected, Abubakar would reinvigorate and resuscitate all the moribund industries that were critical to the survival of the people of the state within the shortest possible time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, polled 426,607 votes while Sen. Bola Tinubu garnered a total votes of 316,694 in the last presidential election in the state.

(NAN)