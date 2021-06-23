Ex-Gov Yari promises to sponsor education of late APC Chieftain’s children

Former Governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has promised to finance the education of the children of the late Alhaji Bello Dankande-Gamji, an All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dankande-Gamji died in the early hours of Tuesday, in Gusau, at 56 after a brief illness.



He left behind four wives, 20 children and six grand-children.



Dankande-Gamji served as Bakura Local Government Council Chairman and Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs between 2011 and 2019.



”I was deeply saddened over the news of the passing away of my immediate Lieutenant and close associate.



“He served in different capacities during my tenure as Governor of Zamfara. I would like to, on behalf of my humble self and the entire members of the APC, convey our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family, friends, people of Bakura and the entire state over the passing away of this courageous, loyal and patriotic citizen.”



Yari has constituted a five-member committee under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Rini, Alhaji Sani Kauran-Malan, Alhaji Rabiu Ilili-Bakura, Alhaji Abdullahi ‘Yarkufoji and Alhaji Umar Jarma to ascertain the expenditure of the education for his children.



He prayed Allah to give the deceased Aljanaat Firdaus​. (NAN)

