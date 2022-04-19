Ex-Gov. Yari donates food items to 16,800 IDPs in Zamfara

The immediate past governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, donated foodstuffs to about 16,800 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state on Tuesday.

Yari presented the items through a Zamfara-based NGO, Zamfara Circle.

Chairman of the committee in charge of the exercise, Malam Aminu Jelani, told newsmen in Gusau that the gesture was to support IDPs during the month of Ramadan when Muslims observe a 30-day fasting period.

He said Yari had continued to prove that the interest of the people was paramount in his agenda as a person.

Jelani said that the former governor donated 14 trucks of maize, 14 trucks of rice, 14 trucks of millet and five trucks of sugar.

“Our duty is to ensure that the items are reasonably distributed to reach the target beneficiaries.

“Each internally displaced household is expected to receive at least a bag of food grain or more with sugar,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Chairman, Zamfara Circle, Dr Al-Amin Tsafe, commended the former governor for the gesture and described it as timely and well-intended.

He called on corporate bodies and public-spirited individuals to emulate the former governor’s footsteps by supporting ordinary people.

“’We are working together with the committee to ensure utmost fairness in the distribution of the items.

“The welfare of Zamfara people should remain our prime focus; our people should be comfortable,’’ he said.

In his speech, the Publicity Sub-Committee Chairman, Alhaji Sha’ayau Sarkinpawa, expressed confidence in the distribution process.

“We have huge confidence in the ability of the committee and Zamfara Circle to do a good job,’’ he said. (NAN)

