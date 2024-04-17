Ex-Gov. Yahaya Bello kicks as EFCC visits his Abuja residence

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) laid siege to the residence of former Kogi governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello in Wuse, Abuja on Wednesday.

The state’s sitting governor and Bello’s successor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo and his motorcade were seen around the premises.

One of the operatives told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the action had to do with money-laundering charges levelled against the erstwhile governor.

EFCC’s spokesman, Mr Dele Oyewale, could not be reached to confirm the claim.

In March, the EFCC dragged Bello and three alleged accomplices before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on an amended charge of N84 billion money laundering.

Reacting to EFCC’s move of Wednesday, the media office of the ex-governor condemned the action and urged President Bola Tinubu to caution the EFCC.

It stated that: “the presence of EFCC’s operatives in Bello’s residence negated an injunction granted by the High Court of Justice, Lokoja Division, on Feb. 9.’’

It added that the court granted the injunction in Suit No. HCL/68M/2024 between Bello and the EFCC restraining the EFCC from harassing, arresting, detaining, or prosecuting Bello, pending the determination of a substantive fundamental rights enforcement action.

“The EFCC was duly served with that order on Feb. 12, and on Feb. 26, it filed Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/175/2024 at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

“The appeal was accompanied by a Motion for a Stay of Execution of the order of the Lokoja High Court, and the Court of Appeal fixed hearing for April 22.

“Furthermore, judgment in the substantive case between Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the EFCC will be delivered at noon in Lokoja on Wednesday.

“Contrary to all of these, the EFCC has now laid siege to the home of Yahaya Bello, seeking to arrest him in contravention of extant orders.

“It is a surprise that an agency led by a lawyer could flagrantly disobey a subsisting court order by taking actions contrary to reliefs granted.

“We are aware of the total commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s current administration to the rule of law,’’ it stated. (NAN)

By Isaac Aregbesola