Former Gov. Segun Oni of Ekiti state has lauded successful conduct of South West congress of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former governor made this known in a statement he personally signed in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

“The outcome of PDP Southwest congress and the spirit of sportsmanship demonstrated by stakeholders was a testament to the resilience and determination of the party’s leadership and members to forge a new and purposeful beginning.

“I congratulate Mr Taofeek Arapaja and other officials elected at the Oshogbo Congress to serve our zone.

“I urge them to prioritise fellowship building and work with everyone to build a party that will accommodate all and return us to our winning ways.

“This is an opportunity to build on our strength from Oyo State, support what Gov. Seyi Makinde is doing and make the PDP to become the darling of the people of the Southwest and by extension Nigeria,” he said.

He commended the party’s intervention at the national level; the reconciliation initiated by former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, and former Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola, which has helped to navigate some difficult political terrains.

“It is heartening that all sides have accepted the outcome of the congress.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend former Gov. Ayodele Fayose, Sen. Biodun Olujimi and other party leaders for showing that we can rise above political sentiments and personal concerns,” he said.(NAN)

