Ex-Gov. Segun Oni expresses interest in 2022  Ekiti gubernatorial poll

“I have been in politics for long and I understand the importance of unity. Let all leaders play their roles. Politics is a team game. “As for me, I am not going to engage in names calling,” Oni said.

The former governor said that he decided to name his campaign office, `PDP family edifice’ to convey the sign that politics should not be perceived as an acrimony, an enmity and something meant for character assassination.

“We want to tell Nigerians that there is a new formular in town, which is the formular of friendship, unity and oneness. I don’t believe in character assassination and exclusion; it is good for all of us to be together.

“Except the parameters change, I am interested in the governorship. Though, only God knows tomorrow; but as of now yes, I am contesting and we are projecting that God will sanction it”.

He said that Ekiti PDP was not afraid of the power of incumbency.

“At a time in history, Nigeria was being controlled by the PDP. But Nigerians changed their minds and voted for APC in 2015.

“If you look at the mood in town now, the people have changed their minds going by what they are saying in town.

“People are not inclined to have APC after the next expiry date in 2022 in Ekiti, that is, after Gov. Fayemi.