Ex-Gov. Segun Oni of Ekiti has joined others to condemned the recent killings of farmers in Isaba, Ikole Ekiti, by unidentified assailants on Sunday, March, 7.

Oni in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Monday called on security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the dastard act to swift justice.

According to him, this act of wickedness and callousness is totally unacceptable and I strongly condemn this inhumanity to farmers.

He said the recent killing of the farmers had not only created palpable fears among the farmers, but lowered their morale and the attendant consequence of food shortages and socio-economic dislocation.

Oni also called on law enforcement agencies to take holistic actions that will instill confidence in the farmers and encourage them to return to their farms.

He said that the state government must also, at this point do everything possible to ensure adequate protection and secure farmers and their farms.

The former governor who sympathised with the families of the victims appealed to the Federal Government to take the onslaughts of these criminals’ assailants seriously.

He also advised the Federal Government to accord security of the nation a matter of priority.

“We must never allow insecurity to define our nation.

“These latest killings must not be added to the numbers of similar killings where justice is yet to be served.

“I deeply sympathise with the families of the farmers in Ikole Ekiti killed by these unknown assailants who are now said to be on the run,” he added. (NAN)

