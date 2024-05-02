Ex-gov. of Katsina, Ibrahim Shema joins APC 

Former governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

By Zubairu Idris

Shema, was the state governor between 2007 and 2015, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former governor was registered at Shema Ward party office, Dutsin-ma local government area, and was issued APC membership card by the state’s party Chairman, Alhaji Sani Aliyu-Daura.

The membership card’s serial number is: 26551.

Aliyu-Daura commended Gov. Dikko Radda and his immediate predecessor, the former governor, Aminu Masari, for their roles in securing the defection of the influential figure.

He therefore assured the former governor of equal treatment, just like any other party member.

The Chief of Staff to Gov. Dikko Radda, Alhaji Jabiru Abdullahi-Tasuri, presented the membership card to Shema on behalf of the governor on Thursday in Dutsin-ma.

He qouted Gov. Radda as saying that the party had recorded a momentous achievement by welcoming such a prominent figure from the opposition.

“This mark a historic shift in the political landscape of the state, the defection is a homecoming and a reunion with political family members,” Gov. Radda said.

The governor recalled that both Shema and Masari, once served under the leadership of the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

He explained that though, the duo later separated by certain circumstances and individual goals, they were now back on the same side.

The governor called on other patriotic citizens of the state to join hands in repositioning the state for greatness.

He reiterated that his doors were open to anyone willing to contribute to the state’s development.

In his remarks, Shema said that he joined the APC to contribute to the development of the state and the country in general. (NAN)