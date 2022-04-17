Ex Gov. Obi preaches love, sacrifice, at Easter

By Chimezie Anaso

Mr Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, has urged Christians to adopt the teachings of humility and love for one another during the Lenten period as a standard for their relations with fellow country men and women.

Obi, who made the remarks in his Easter message, also urged Christians to show commitment to the wellbeing of the country and remember her in their prayers.

He said the cardinal teachings of the faith are anchored on love, tolerance, forgiveness and accommodation of one another.

The PDP presidential aspirant congratulated Christians for successfully observing the 40-day lenten spiritual exercise and urged them to reflect the lessons of the exercise in their dealings with others.

He said “as Christ gave his life on the cross to save mankind from eternal damnation, let us show love to one another. In our moments of merriment, let us remember the less privileged among us and extend to them, a hand of fellowship.

“Easter calls for sober reflection. It is a moment to look back and chart a better path in our relationship with God and man.

“I urge us to spare time to pray for our country, Nigeria, especially in its present trying moments, occasioned by debilitating economic challenges, ethnic strifes and spiraling insecurity.

“Let us also ask God to direct our leaders on the path of honesty and sincerity as the country inches into an election programme, next year.

“May the lessons of the 40-day lenten season guide us in showing love and compassion in our relations with our fellow country men and women,” he stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

