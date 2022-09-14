Ex-Gov Nnamani sympathises with Ubah over murder of his aides

By Kingsley Okoye

Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu- East, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, has commiserated with Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah over the gruesome murder of his aides.

Armed men on Sept. 11 were reported to have ambushed Ubah’s convoy at Enugu Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra and killed his personal and security aides.

The Senator had escaped the bandits’ bullets inside his bulletproof car.

Nnamani in a statement in Abuja condemned the attack and urged security operatives not to leave anything to chance to bring the masterminds of the heinous crime to justice.

He wondered what triggered off the unprovoked attack on Ubah at a time all right thinking members of the society were brainstorming on how to work together to bring peace and development to communities.

Nnamani said arms struggle or violent crime of any kind was alien in Igbo land, adding that it was not part of the Igbo history.

“The Igbo man is known for his industry and creativity and not violence.

“I condemn this sordid act in its entirety, I urge all our people to cooperate with security operatives to fish out the criminal elements in our midst.

“No citizen should be hindered from moving freely to carry out his or her legitimate businesses in the country,“ he said.

He urged Ubah not to be deterred by the unprovoked attack and gruesome murder of his aides but should rather be strengthened and spurred to continue to serve his constituents and country diligently.

This, he said, was necessary to ensure that victims of the gruesome murder did not die in vain.

Nnamani prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the immediate families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

