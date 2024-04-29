Ex-Gambian VP chairs ECOWAS 40-member Togo election observer team

Gambia‘s former Vice President Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang has been appointed to lead a 40-member ECOWAS observer team to monitor Togo’s general elections.

According to Dr Omar Touray, President of ECOWAS Commission, the team is to monitor Togo’s legislative and regional elections scheduled for April 29.

A statement by the commission’s spokesman, Joel Ahofodji, explained that the observation mission was deployed following the recommendations of a pre-election fact-finding mission after a visit to assess preparatory phases.

The visit was from April 15 to 20.

“The mission is in line with the provisions of Article 12 of the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

“The mission is made up of Ambassadors from Member-States accredited to ECOWAS, representatives of the ECOWAS Court of Justice and Parliament, Civil Society Organisations, media professionals and election observers.

“During its stay in Togo, the observation mission will hold consultations with the main stakeholders in the electoral process and monitor the voting process,” the statement said.(NAN)

By Mark Longyen