Some former football players and sports journalists have described late Kasimawo Laloko as a disciplined sports manager, advising other sports managers to emulate him improved performance in the industry.

They said this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while reacting to the death of the former Nigeria Football Federation ( NFF) Technical Director, who passed on at the early hours of Monday.

NAN reports that Laloko was a former National and International Football Coach/Technical Adviser and a teacher.

He was also a great sprinter, football attacker, goalkeeper, mentor, and trainer.

The Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos Chapter, Mr Adebowale Oshundun described his death as a great loss to grassroots football, Nigeria Football Federation, and the football academy.

Oshundun said that through Laloko football academy management, the likes of Mitchell Obi and some notable players who play at the national level were discovered.

“I knew a bit about Laloko; he was a disciplinarian, very strict, passionate, and diligent about his job. That also tells on the products from the footballer academics he managed,” he said.

Oshundun pointed out that apart from handling some clubs in Nigeria, he was also handled the Gambia national team, stressing that he contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria football.

For Adokiye Amiesimaka, a former Green Eagles player, the late Laloko was a veteran whose contributions to football development were worthy of emulation.

“I was privileged to know him from whenever I came to Lagos for summer; he was one of my coaches, himself and late Coach Shittu.

“Laloko was a great teacher. I learned a lot from him, he was knowledgeable about football.

“His football academy produced so many talents, a feat that is worthy of commendation.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and associates. I pray God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss,” Amiesimaka. (NAN)

