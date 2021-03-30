Ex-federal lawmaker calls for more effective supervision of Abuja-Lokoja highway project

A former federal legislator, Mr Sunday Karimi, has lamented what he called negligence  contractors and effective supervision by the Federal Ministry Works for the untold hardship suffered  by commuters on the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

“They are lazily pretending to be working, are stagnant due to other reason than effective planning, thereby untold hardship for the people plying the road”.

“Some road users have even lost their lives due to unnecessary accidents; during this Easter period, the Minister needs to move swiftly to avoid the ugly experiences the last few months.

“The major problems are on the Gwagwalada and Lokoja end, where reconstruction has been ongoing for months, without good progress.

“My investigations revealed that workers resumed at site by 10 a.m and close for at 4 p.m for such an important on such an important trunk A road, I consider the attitude of the contractors as wilful dereliction of and irresponsibility,” he said.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday, Karimi said that commuters traveling on that road had been facing untold hardship.

Karimi, who represented Yagba of Kogi, in the 7th and 8th assemblies, said that the hardship had taken a turn for the worse since the beginning of 2021, as a journey that normally took two hours sometimes, now lasted for 14 hours.

He, therefore, called on the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, to caution the contractors, handling the repairs of Gwagwalada-Lokoja portion of the Abuja-Lokoja road, against dereliction of .

Karimi also called on the Corps Marshall of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr Oyeyemi, to draft more personnel of the Commission to the ever busy road during the Easter period.

The Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) said that the deployment of more hands would reduce the chaotic traffic situation on the road envisaged during the Easter period. (NAN)

