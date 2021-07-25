Ex-federal commissioner urges re-orientation of youths to tackle insecurity

Retired Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Haruna, former Federal Commissioner for Information and Culture, has called for policy measures toward re-orientating youths in the country.



He made the call on Sunday in Abuja during his investiture as Grand Patron, Centre for Ethical Rebirth Among Nigerian Youths (CERANY).



He said recent developments in the country required collective commitment toward re-orientating youths for national development.



He added that “we must take steps to put our youths on the right track; their mindsets need to move away from immorality, crime and violence.



“They should be properly mentored to impact the society with desirable and sustainable culture.”



The retired military officer, who used the event to celebrate his 81st birthday, noted that a good policy would eradicate crime and violence in the country.



“The absence of well-planned youth orientation programme has led many into different types of criminal activities.



“The moral decadence in our society is known and seen by all of us; we need to take steps to tackle it; we all have roles to play in this,” he said.



Haruna further called on government at all levels to take the fight against insecurity seriously in the interest of the citizenry.



He said there was need for all tiers of government to promote good governance and citizens’ well-being.



“We need to restore morals, ethics and good governance, this will enthrone peace, security and citizens well-being,” he said.



Earlier, Mr Chuks Akamadu, the President of CERANY, said that the organisation had enjoyed the support of eminent Nigerians in carrying out its mandate.



He urged Nigerians to always promote issues that would strengthen national unity and development.



Akamadu said that the Federal Government’s programme on War Against Drug Abuse was in line with CERANY’s mission.



“We shall remain committed to the fight against drug abuse. Drug abuse has become a hydra-headed monster staring at us as a people; we all must work toward eradicating the menace.”

CERANY is a Non-Governmental Organisation in the campaign against drug abuse and other social vices among youths.(NAN)

